Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $550.00

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 543 ($7.09), with a volume of 54501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 470.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of £106.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.