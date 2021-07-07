XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Gap Up to $16.06

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $17.84. XBiotech shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 231 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in XBiotech by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XBiotech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in XBiotech by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

