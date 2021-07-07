XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 12,817 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

CHS opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

