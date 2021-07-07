XTX Topco Ltd Invests $32,000 in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter worth $444,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOXL opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. Boxlight Co. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

