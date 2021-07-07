XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 36,007 iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,693 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iBio by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

iBio stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45. iBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

iBio Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

