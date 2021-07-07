Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YMAB. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

YMAB opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,017,804.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $146,564,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

