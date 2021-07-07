Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

YUM opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.