Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $55.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

