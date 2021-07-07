Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 306.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. 664,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

