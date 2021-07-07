Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock worth $5,037,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

