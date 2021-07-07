Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $6.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.66 and the highest is $6.97. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $27.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.39 to $27.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $30.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $473.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.98. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

