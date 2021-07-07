Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce $185.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.47 million and the highest is $185.75 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $175.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $737.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.44 million to $741.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $768.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,702,000 after buying an additional 379,024 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,704,000 after buying an additional 467,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after buying an additional 699,077 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.