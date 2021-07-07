Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.52. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $189.52 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

