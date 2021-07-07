Zacks: Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.37. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NOA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.62. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,935. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $437.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

