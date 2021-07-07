Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Announce $3.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.52 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,846,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $474.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.15. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $475.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

