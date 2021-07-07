Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.45 Million

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post $53.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $53.90 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $216.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.30. 2,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,513. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 328.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

