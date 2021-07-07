Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Announce $7.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.38. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $4.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $24.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.91 to $25.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $927.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,059.68. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $550.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.79.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,922,975 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

