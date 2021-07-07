Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($3.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

NASDAQ TCDA remained flat at $$4.11 during trading on Friday. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Tricida by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tricida by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

