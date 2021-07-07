Zacks: Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.12 million and the highest is $19.40 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

