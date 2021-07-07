Zacks: Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.76 Million

Brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce $423.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.02 million and the lowest is $404.65 million. Angi posted sales of $375.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Angi.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

ANGI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 535,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,960. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,259.00 and a beta of 1.97.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

