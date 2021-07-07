Zacks: Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

NASDAQ:DCT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. 8,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.96. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -396.36.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,126,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,271. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.