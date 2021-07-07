Zacks: Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

NASDAQ:DCT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. 8,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.96. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -396.36.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,126,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,271. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

