Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.24). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSW opened at $19.86 on Friday. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $557.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

