Zacks: Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Investar reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

