Zacks: Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. National Vision posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in National Vision by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $3,506,000.

EYE stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62. National Vision has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

