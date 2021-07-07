Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Announce $6.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings of $6.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.23. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $25.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $27.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $27.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $580.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $413.00 and a 1-year high of $582.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

