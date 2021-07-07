Zacks: Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.45 Million

Brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $430.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.90 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $181.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,379,000 after acquiring an additional 134,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after buying an additional 139,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,215. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

