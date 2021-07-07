Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.47. 1,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,737. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $104.04 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.37.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

