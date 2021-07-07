Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $545.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $541.07 million to $550.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,629,000.

TTMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,664. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

