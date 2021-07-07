Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

CTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,483,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,089. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

