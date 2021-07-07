Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

