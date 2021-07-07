Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY opened at $65.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

