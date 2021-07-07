Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post sales of $15.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.09 million to $15.80 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $63.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $65.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.61 million, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.
In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SMSI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 234,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,552. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $265.85 million, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.74.
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.
