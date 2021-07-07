Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post sales of $15.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.09 million to $15.80 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $63.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $65.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.61 million, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMSI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 234,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,552. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $265.85 million, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.74.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

