Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $27.69 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after buying an additional 225,713 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

