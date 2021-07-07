Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Announce $5.97 EPS

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce earnings of $5.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60. Whirlpool posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $24.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $24.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.20 to $26.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $217.25 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $130.90 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Whirlpool by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

