Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 939,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $95.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.