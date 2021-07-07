Zacks: Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report sales of $18.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $87.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $91.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.79 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $129.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Insiders sold a total of 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after buying an additional 2,319,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Codexis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,750,000 after buying an additional 135,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 118,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79. Codexis has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.28.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.