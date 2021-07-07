Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

GLOB traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $222.99. 169,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.79. Globant has a 12 month low of $148.74 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Globant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

