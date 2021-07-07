Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 2,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $546.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

