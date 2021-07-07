Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Lannett posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lannett by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lannett by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 9,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

