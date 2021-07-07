Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Announce $2.73 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78. Lear posted earnings of ($4.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.85 to $19.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Lear has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

