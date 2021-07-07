Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.26). New Jersey Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 296,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

