Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce $168.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $170.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $157.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $654.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $657.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $671,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 464,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 293,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,276. The company has a market capitalization of $764.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

