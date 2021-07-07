Zacks: Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report $127.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.96 million to $129.17 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $516.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.12 million to $520.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $539.78 million, with estimates ranging from $537.74 million to $541.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after purchasing an additional 281,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 121,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.