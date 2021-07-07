Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.03. TTEC reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.19. TTEC has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

