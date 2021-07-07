Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 100,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

