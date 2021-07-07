Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Hold

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $466,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,721. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 74,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

