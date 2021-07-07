Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Sell

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DENN. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 380,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24. Denny’s has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 230.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Denny’s by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

