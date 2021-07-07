Zacks Investment Research Lowers AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Sell

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,344. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

