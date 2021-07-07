Zacks Investment Research Lowers OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OFS. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.69 on Friday. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.