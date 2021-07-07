Zacks Investment Research Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLDR. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of VLDR opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

